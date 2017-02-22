Netflix Makes An Offer De Niro And Scorsese Couldn’t Refuse

February 22, 2017 1:00 PM
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Netflix has acquired the film rights to The Irishman, based on a 2004 book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese will take the helm of the director’s chair and mega-gangster actor Robert De Niro is set to bring Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeren to life.

The book’s storyline is based on mob hitman Frank Sheeren who admitted to killing labor/union leader Jimmy Hoffa. The book’s title is a reference to a quote Hoffa once said to Sheeren “I heard you paint houses.” Referencing the blood splattering on the walls when someone is brutally murdered, according to TheWrap.com.

Al Pacino (Godfather, Scarface) will portray Jimmy Hoffa in the film. Previously De Niro and Pacino starred in 1995’s Heat and in 2008’s Righteous Kill. Surprisingly, this marks Pacino and Scorsese’s first-time working together.

Also connected to the film, Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, My Cousin Vinny) was asked by the Oscar-winning director to play mafioso ‘Russell Bufalino’, but reports say Pesci will not come out of retirement. (So “fuhgettaboutit”) However, Pesci is still listed on IMDB.com as a cast member.

The film will mark De Niro and Scorsese’s ninth time collaborating.

