NorCal Couple Charged With Murder Of Toddler

February 22, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Kash Thomas, Rebecca Thomas, Sacramento, Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, toddler murder

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A man and a woman in Northern California have been charged with murder in the death of a toddler.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Sacramento County Child Protective Services says the nearly 2-year-old Kash Thomas was found dead from strangulation and a burn was found underneath his foot.

His mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Thomas, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, are charged with murder and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. They were arrested in November.

Thomas told The Bee last month that she is not guilty and that she loves her children. She refused to answer additional questions.

Montgomery-Gutzman denied a request for an interview.

CPS files obtained by The Bee through a Public Records Act request document a history neglect of both Kash Thomas and his twin brother.

