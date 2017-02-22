Watch Chris Martin’s Stirring Duet With Posthumous George Michael

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Chris Martin not only performed George Micheal’s emotional ballad “A Different Corner” on Wednesday’s Brit Awards telecast but the Coldplay frontman sang along with Michael with the help of a little technology. Midway through the song Michael appeared on the video screen behind Martin and the two traded verses and sang the chorus together, creating a stirring duet with the archived footage of Michael.
The song was released by Micheal in 2014 on his Symphonica album.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.