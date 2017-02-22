Watch Chris Martin’s Stirring Duet With Posthumous George Michael

The two traded verses and sang the chorus together, creating a stirring real-time duet. February 22, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: A Different Corner, Brit Awards, Chris Martin, Coldplay, George Michael

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Chris Martin not only performed George Micheal’s emotional ballad “A Different Corner” on Wednesday’s Brit Awards telecast but the Coldplay frontman sang along with Michael with the help of a little technology. Midway through the song Michael appeared on the video screen behind Martin and the two traded verses and sang the chorus together, creating a stirring duet with the archived footage of Michael.

The song was released by Micheal in 2014 on his Symphonica album.

