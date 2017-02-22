We’re Excited To Be Joining Your Nextdoor Neighborhood

In news, we often talk about the virtual back fence. It’s where neighbors talk about what is important to them, to their children and to others in your neighborhood.

That’s what Nextdoor is to us – a portal to deliver to our neighbors in the Tri-Valley local articles that will help them maneuver through their busy days.

The articles could be about a crime spree that you need to know about. A disruption in public transit or on the highways that impacts your commute to work. Or a decision or news that impacts your children’s schools.

We will also deliver a pinpoint weather forecast for your neighborhood. We know how different the weather can be in the Tri-Valley compared to Oakland and San Francisco.

We won’t have access to your private neighborhood conversations and we’ll make sure not to pester you with posts that don’t apply to you and your neighbors.

We’d also love to hear from you. Please let us know the kind of stories you want to see and if you don’t like our posts, you always have the option to unsubscribe from receiving them.

As always thanks for making KPIX/KCBS news part of your day and neighborhood.

David Pehling

Managing Editor CBS Local San Francisco