Custom Agents Search SF-NYC Flight For Wanted Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Delta flight from San Francisco to New York City was greeted at the arrival gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport by customs agents who required each passenger to show their identification documents as they deplaned, according social media posting Thursday.

The flight was Delta flight 1583 from San Francisco to New York and U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was searching for an unidentified individual.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at John F. Kennedy Airport was contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) yesterday, February 22, 2017, to assist in locating an individual possibly aboard Delta flight 1583 from San Francisco International Airport to JFK,” the agency said in a statement released to KPIX 5. “This individual was ordered removed by an immigration judge. To assist our law enforcement partners, two CBP officers requested identification from those on the flight in order to help identify the individual. The individual was determined not to be on the flight.”

Vice news video editor Anne Garrett was on the flight and tweeted out a photo of the deplaning ID check.

My flight from SFO to JFK. We were told we couldn't disembark without showing our "documents." pic.twitter.com/9ugQspTqeX — Anne Garrett (@annediego) February 23, 2017

A second passenger Britton Taylor also tweeted a photo.

These are customs agents forcibly checking the ID of every passenger deplaning from Delta flight 1583 tonight at JFK. A domestic flight. pic.twitter.com/fHMgyzCjo5 — Britton Taylor (@brittontaylor) February 23, 2017

Kelley Amadei was also on the flight.

I was on the flight too – called local news. Hopefully this gets some coverage. https://t.co/p22Y5ldRtk — kelley amadei (@spark_shift) February 23, 2017

Manhattan resident Matt O’Rouke was on the flight and described the experience to Gothamist.

“When we were getting out there were two customs agents,” he told the news blog. “I don’t think they had a clipboard or a list. I think they were just looking at everybody’s ID. They did it really carefully. You could tell they weren’t just looking for a name. They read my entire ID and looked at me the entire time.”

O’Rouke told Gothamist he was a frequent flier and had never seen an ID check at the arrival doors before.

“I flew almost 200,000 miles last year,” he told the news blog. “I’ve never had my ID checked getting off a domestic flight.”