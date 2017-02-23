Deputy Dies Of Injuries After Getting Hit By Bus At Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A veteran Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has died of his injuries a day after being hit by an inmate bus driven by another deputy.

Michael Foley, 60, had been with the sheriff’s department for eight years following a 29-year-stint as an officer with the Concord Police Department.

He was struck by the bus early Wednesday morning at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The deputy driving the bus didn’t see Foley and it was dark at the time of the accident, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

There was no one on the bus at the time of the accident.

Out of respect for @ACSOSheriffs Deputy Mike Foley, flags at #ALCOFire stations & facilities have been lowered to half-staff. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rG7pQZ1ne4 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 24, 2017

The sheriff’s office’s Facebook page on Thursday said Foley used his experience and wisdom to mentor countless numbers of younger officers throughout his career.

“He was an extremely kind man who loved his family, friends, co workers and community,” the post said. “He believed in public service and making the world a better place. All of us who were touched by his life will never forget him. He is a role model and a great example for others to follow. Our hearts are broken today. Please keep Mike and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kelly said Foley was a registered organ donor and his family agreed to donate his organs.