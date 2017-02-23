Draymond Green Tells Paul Pierce ‘You Can’t Get No Farewell Tour’

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Clippers forward Paul Pierce is set to retire at the end of the season, but according to Draymond Green, the 39-year-old Pierce should’ve already called it a career.
Green was heard on the TNT broadcast taunting Pierce in the 1st quarter of Thursday’s game. “Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that. You can’t get no farewell tour. They don’t love you like that… you thought you was Kobe?” Green shouted to Pierce, who was seated on the Clippers bench.
The Warriors hosted the Clippers Thursday in their first game following the All Star break.