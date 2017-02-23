San Jose Evacuees Return To Damaged Homes And Broken Dreams

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Evacuated residents have begun returning to homes near the flood-swollen Coyote Creek in San Jose, surveying the damage left behind by the 4-foot or higher torrent of water that forced them flee with little more than the clothes on their backs.

While mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for some neighborhoods, city health officials are still warning returning residents about the dangers lurking in the receding waters.

A toxic mixture of chemicals from flooded vehicles, overrun sewers and garbage was contained in the water, forcing officials to tell residents exposed to it to rinse off and to get a tetanus shot.

Evacuee Jonathan Rascon walked near his flooded apartment in the Rock Springs neighborhood, his shoes covered with trash bag booties. He said they were his last pair of shoes and he did not want to ruin them.

“I wrapped them up in plastic so they don’t get contaminated and I would have to throw them away,” he told KPIX 5. “I can’t afford to throw them away right now.”

Nearby, homeowner Norwita Powell was surveying the damage to her home. On the wall of the basement was a clear waterline, a reminder of the more 4-feet of floodwater that destroyed everything stored there.

She recalled a 1997 flood in the same neighborhood, but said this week’s was much worst.

“In ’97, the water came up to the deck level but did not get into the basement,” she said. “This year it got into the basement and it flooded about 4 feet in the basement.”

Throughout the evacuated neighborhoods there are flooded cars – many damaged beyond repair. Many apartment houses have been spray painted with a large X by city officials, an indication that the dwelling is still unsafe to inhabit.

The scope of it all is not lost on Rascon.

“It’s a lot you know?” he said. “You can’t come back to your own house. It’s a big loss.”

Lorraine Ortega’s Senter Road apartment had just couple of inches inside; she will lose her carpeting and need to repaint.

“I had to stay in a motel last night and I’m just coming home right now,” she said. “It was scary. This was very scary.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Marie White was creating a to-do list in her mind as to what it will take to get her home back to normal.

“We’ll be back tomorrow and come back with power washing tools and clean up the backyard,” she said. “The water is receding very quickly. I think there is about an inch of water left in the basement. And I think that by tomorrow that water will be gone in the backyard.”