Gameday: 49ers Should Pass On Kirk Cousins

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell explained why he thinks the 49ers should not trade for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah reported that San Francisco is targeting Cousins and the two teams could work out a deal as soon as next week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Cousins has been unable to work out a long term deal with Washington and reportedly does not want to play the under the franchise tag for a second straight season.