Jackie Evancho Wants To Meet Trump On Transgender Rights

February 23, 2017 6:06 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, singer Jackie Evancho says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump watch on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem at Donald J. Trump’s inauguration ceremony (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night . Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on “Good Morning America” on Thursday . Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

The tweet followed the Trump administration’s move Wednesday to end federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s January 20th inaugural and tells ‘GMA’ that she would do so again. She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

