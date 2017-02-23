New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe Shares Baby Announcement On Instagram

February 23, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Baby Bump, Instagram, Pregnant, Ronnie DeVoe, Shamari

(CBS SF) – Bell, Biv DeVoe/New Edition singer Ronnie DeVoe has announced he and his wife Shamari Fears DeVoe are expecting a child.

DeVoe shared a photo of him and Shamari with her baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday. In part, the caption reads “GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY”

New Edition was the subject of a recent mini-series on BET that featured DeVoe’s life with R&B band.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia