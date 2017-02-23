San Francisco’s Rooftop School Uses Art To Engage Students

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Nestled in the shadows of Twin Peaks is a unique elementary school that has art as its center core.

Welcome to Rooftop Elementary – a public alternative school located high above San Francisco with Pre-K to 4th grades located at the 443 Burnett Ave. campus and 5th-8th grades located at another at 500 Colbert Ave.

“It’s amazing we have a school with this amazing view of the city,” said Declan, a fourth grader. “I really like that view.”

Art is the focal point in Rooftop’s Pre-K to 8th grade classrooms, being used as way to engage students into the learning process.

“Artwork gives them the freedom to express themselves which is really wonderful while maybe academically they are having a little problem,” said first grade teacher Joyce Woo. “Through their art, they can really access any kind of work that we are doing.”

The art emphasis has students like Aerin, a fourth grader, enjoying her days in the classroom.

“Our teachers are really great,” she said. “They allow every student’s imagination to wander.”

Art surrounds the students, from the school’s entrance to the giant marine life mural in the courtyard.

“It (art) teaches people a lot of stuff because it names the animals,” said Tessa of the mural. “Kids can learn a lot by just looking at that. And they learn what children can do with a little help.”

While art is used to teach subjects like science, it is not required that students have artistic talent.

“Our school is so open to all forms of art, all ways of expression,” said Katie VanHootegem, first grade teacher. “For every type of kid.”