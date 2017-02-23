Santa Clara County Seeks To Block Trump Order On Sanctuary Cities

February 23, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: sanctuary cities, Santa Clara County, Trump Administration, Trump Immigration

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County asked a federal court Thursday to grant a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump that would deny federal funds to sanctuary cities, counties and states.

The motion was filed Thursday as part of a Feb. 3 lawsuit in which the county challenged Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick is scheduled to hold a hearing on the motion on April 5.

The county’s filing alleges that Trump’s order is “patently unconstitutional.”

The executive order “usurps and expands Congress’s spending power in a naked effort to coerce state and local governments, including plaintiff County of Santa Clara, into enforcing the Trump Administration’s immigration agenda,” county lawyers wrote.

Trump’s order would withhold federal funding from local governments that are deemed “sanctuary jurisdictions” because they shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by federal authorities.

The county’s motion argues that only Congress has the power to determine federal funding and that the order illegally requires local governments to enforce a federal regulatory program.

The order “brazenly disregards fundamental principles of federalism and separation of powers that define our republican government,” the motion says.

The filing says the county last year received $1.7 billion in federal or federal dependent funds, or 35 percent of its total revenue. It says withholding those funds would cause “immediate and devastating injury” to county residents.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman was not immediately available to comment. The department is due to file a reply to the injunction request by March 9.

 

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia