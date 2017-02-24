2 Shot While Talking Inside Car In San Francisco’s Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.
At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Missouri Street, police said.
At the scene, two victims, a 22-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, were found and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Officers learned the victims were talking inside a car when an armed suspect appeared. The suspect then fired at both victims before fleeing the scene and heading south on Missouri Street, according to police.
Police were unable to locate the suspects and no arrest was made.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.