Charles Barkley Drops ‘S-Bomb’ On National TV

February 24, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Charles Barkley, Inside The NBA

(CBS SF) – Charles Barkley is known for saying things that are way out there, but when it comes to basketball, he’s always professional. Except for last night.

While recapping the Cavaliers’ win over New York on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” Thursday night, the Hall of Famer mentioned a conversation he had with director Spike Lee regarding Charles Oakley’s recent temporary ban from Madison Square Garden.

“I was talking to Spike Lee All-Star weekend. He’s dying to get kicked out of the Garden,” Barkley said. “He don’t wanna watch this s***.”
Catching himself, an embarrassed Barkley apologized profusely as co-host Ernie Johnson quickly jumped on him as well. Watch the video below as it catches Barkley’s reaction.

Shaquille O’Neal said he would pay any fines the FCC imposes, jokingly of course.

