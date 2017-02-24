Family Dog Shot Dead In Concord After Attack On Toddler

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A dog named Charlie was shot and killed by police in Concord Friday afternoon after biting a 10-month-old boy in the face and “aggressively challenging” responding officers, according to a spokesman for Contra Costa County Animal Services.
Dispatchers received a call from the victim’s mother at 4:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fremont Street.
Concord police officers attempted to enter the residence but Charlie, described as a large Shepherd-Mastiff mix weighing roughly 80 pounds, confronted them. The officers were reportedly forced to shoot the dog three times in the chest area, according to animal services spokesman Steve Burdo.
Investigators later determined the victim’s mother had been putting laundry away in a bedroom when she heard Charlie growl, and another child scolded him. She immediately returned to pick up the baby and that’s when Charlie attacked.
The family put the dog outside and called 911. The child was later transported to a hospital with a puncture wound on the right side of his face and a cut on his forehead.
Charlie was 16 months old and the family had owned him since just a few weeks after he was born. He had never exhibited aggression to the child before, however.
The dog will be tested for rabies per department protocol, Burdo said.
One Comment
I am sick of hearing about “pit bull attacks.” Many health care professionals will tell you that they encounter many dog bites – the majority of children are not bitten by pit bulls!! Dogs bite children because owners fail to supervisor their children and their pets. Yes, KPIX, fuel the hysteria regarding vicious pit bulls. That is balanced, intelligent reporting.
Thank you Irene! KPIX in order to grab a headline De La Cruz just had to throw pit bull into the story. Another case of reporters incorrectly spewing out conjecture as fact. Should stick to the weather. At least when they get that wrong no one cares. Have owned pit bulls for thirty years and they have been outstanding animals.
Kevin, KPIX only cares about bringing in ad revenue for the site and not about actual reporting. They are some of the most clueless fu ckks in the business. The problem is that most Bay Area news outlets are run by complete idiots who could not get real jobs in Silicon Valley. You can watch what a bunch of overpaid clowns can do when you give them a camera whenever you watch the Channel 2 news at 10 PM. Everything from their on-air personalities to their editing crew are a bunch of dumb, overpaid mo fos.
I’m sick of hearing about Pit Bull attacks too. They’ve ripped, shredded and mutilated a record number of children this year, and it’s only February. And let’s not forget about 6 yr old Logan Bratz, ripped apart and killed by a Pit just a few weeks ago while walking to elementary school.
Yes, all dogs bite – we know that already. But Pits can rip, shred, and tear a little body in a way that is most unique. And grisly.
Sad that the dog died. However, the stupid kid will have a great story to tell his loser kids one day. Not to mention that his family was poor and grew up in Concord.