Concord Police Fatally Shoot Pit Bull After Dog Attacks Toddler

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Police in Concord were forced to fatally shoot a family pit bull late Friday afternoon after the animal attacked a 10-month-old boy, according to authorities.

The pit bull attack happened in Concord at an apartment on Fremont Street near Concord Avenue, not far from I-680.

Chopper 5 shot video that revealed several Concord police units still at the scene.

Police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. the family called for help when their dog began acting aggressively and attacked their boy.

Medical responders were unable to get to the toddler inside an apartment. The dog was apparently in a courtyard and the mother was too afraid to come out.

A police officer ran into the apartment and got the child and brought him to paramedics.

Officers were forced to shoot and kill the dog.

KPIX 5 has learned the boy is now at an area hospital being treated for a laceration to the head.

He is expected to recover.