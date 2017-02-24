Person Rescued From Under BART Station At MacArthur Station

February 24, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: BART, MacArthur BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters Friday morning rescued a person from under a BART train at MacArthur Station, BART officials said.

A person reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. that a person was under a train traveling from Fremont to Richmond.

BART officials said the person was rescued and the station reopened as of 11:16 a.m.

The person rescued was taken to Highland Hospital. No information was available from BART officials about the victim.

