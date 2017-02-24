Man Critical After Hammer Assault In San Francisco’s SoMa

February 24, 2017 10:38 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 49-year-old man was arrested after assaulting another man with a hammer early this morning in the San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, police said.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault near Division and Brannan streets, according to police.

Officers learned the victim, a 55-year-old man, had gotten into an altercation with a family member. When the suspect stepped in to stop the altercation, the victim got angry and confronted the suspect.

The suspect then picked up a hammer and struck the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrested him, according to police.

