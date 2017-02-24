Man Rescued After Jumping Into Bay To Retrieve His Belongings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was rescued from the bay Friday afternoon in San Francisco after he had jumped in the water to retrieve some of his belongings, according to police.
The police’s Marine Unit responded just after noon to the water near the San Francisco Ferry Building, located along the Embarcadero, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital but was not injured, according to police.
