Pittsburg Police Ask For Help Identifying Package Theft Suspect

February 24, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: package theft, Pittsburg, Pittsburg Police

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Friday asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a package from in front of a home in the San Marco area on Thursday.

The suspect, a woman who appeared to be in her 20s wearing black pants and a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, approached the victim’s residence twice to steal multiple packages that had been delivered and dropped off at the home’s front porch. Pittsburg Police released photos and video of the suspect that were captured by surveillance camera.

The suspect’s vehicle, what appeared to be a two-door black sedan, is seen parked on the street in front of the house. The suspect is seen first running to take two large boxes and placing them in the car’s front passenger seat before jogging back to grab a third package.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, to call the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at 925-252-4040.

