R&B Songwriter Leon Ware Dead At 77

February 24, 2017 4:42 PM
(CBS SF) – Singer, songwriter and producer, Leon Ware has died at the age of 77, his manager confirms to NPR. Though the cause death was not disclosed, People Magazine says Ware was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the mid 2000’s.

The Detroit-born songwriter is considered one of the R&B greats and a Motwon legend. Ware has written music for a long list of artists like the Isley Brothers, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Minnie Ripperton, Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. He co-wrote The Jackson’s “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” co-produced Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” album and Quincy Jones’ “If I Ever Lose This Heaven” which featured Minnie Riperton and the late Al Jarreau.

Ware’s music has inspired many Hip Hop artists to incorporate his music in their songs. Acts like Oakland rapper 2-Pac (Tupac Shakur), Ice Cube, Jay Z and A Tribe Called Quest, all sampled Ware’s music. Notably, Ware collaborated on neo-soul artist Maxwell’s hit song “Sumthin’ Sumthin”.


