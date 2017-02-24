SFPD Seeks Suspect Who Shot, Wounded Man In Hunters Point Friday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police searched for a shooting suspect Friday afternoon in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood after a man was shot, according to a police spokeswoman.
At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Westbrook Court, Officer Giselle Talkoff said.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Information about his condition was not immediately available, Talkoff said.
Police are canvassing the area, but have not located any witnesses or suspects, according to Talkoff.
Malcolm X Academy, a public elementary school, is located nearby. The school was not impacted by the shooting, according to San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Gentle Blythe.
