SFPD Seeks Suspect Who Shot, Wounded Man In Hunters Point Friday Afternoon

February 24, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Gun violence, Hunters point, SFPD, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police searched for a shooting suspect Friday afternoon in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood after a man was shot, according to a police spokeswoman.

At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Westbrook Court, Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Information about his condition was not immediately available, Talkoff said.

Police are canvassing the area, but have not located any witnesses or suspects, according to Talkoff.

Malcolm X Academy, a public elementary school, is located nearby. The school was not impacted by the shooting, according to San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Gentle Blythe.

