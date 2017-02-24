Snowboarder Dies After Accident At Northstar

February 24, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Northstar, Snowboarder, Tahoe

TRUCKEE (CBS 13) – A 43-year-old man died after a snowboarding accident at Northstar California Resort on Thursday, according to authorities.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reported the news Friday morning.

Northstar officials said the ski patrol responded to an advanced terrain part of the mountain and found a snowboarder had been in some sort of serious incident. A Northstar Fire Department soon responded, but the man was soon pronounced dead.

There were no details released on the nature of the accident.

“Northstar, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Nadia Guerriero, vice president and general manager of Northstar California, in a statement.

The man has been identified as New Canaan, Connecticut resident. His name has not been released.

