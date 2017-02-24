Woman And Caretaker Burned In Fairfield House Fire

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An elderly woman and her caretaker were seriously burned in a house fire in east Fairfield Friday afternoon, a Fairfield deputy fire chief said.
The victims were taken to the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield. The 68-year-old woman is in critical condition and her 20-year-old caretaker is in serious condition, Deputy Fire Chief Steve Trepagnier said.
It’s believed the fire started in the family room of the single-story home at 2801 Valley Oak Way where the elder woman was smoking, Trepagnier said.
The fire that caused major damage to the house was reported at 12:20 p.m. and fire crews are still at the scene at 3 p.m.
@Fairfieldfire working a structure fire on Valley Oak Way. At least one resident with severe burns. #ValleyOakCommand @vacareporter pic.twitter.com/x4wYMgT1RT
— Joel Rosenbaum (@jbrosenbaum) February 24, 2017
