GOP California Congressman Calls for Special Prosecutor in Probe of Russia-Trump Ties

February 25, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Bill Maher, Darrell Issa, russian hacking, Pres. Trump, Pres. Donald Trump, Rep. Darrell Issa, Special Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump’s team during the campaign.

Rep. Darrell Issa of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

Issa made the comments Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Issa said: “You’re right that you cannot have somebody — a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who is an appointee. You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office.”

It’s unclear whether Issa would have any influence on Sessions. Issa supported Trump during the election but barely held onto his own seat in November.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia