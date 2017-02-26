Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Rattles Gilroy

GILROY (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck just south of Gilroy Sunday morning, rattling homes but causing no reported damage.
The earthquake happened at about 6:58 a.m. early Sunday morning and was centered in a rural area approximately three miles south of Gilroy with a depth of 3.23 miles.
There were no reports of damage or injuries to the Gilroy Police Department or South County Fire and the KPIX 5 newsroom did not receive any reports. However, there were several online reports of Gilroy and Watsonville residents who felt the quake strongly enough to be woken up.
At least one report of the earthquake being felt came from as far north as Morgan Hill.