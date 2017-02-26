Portland, OR-Based Hard Rockers Play NorCal Shows

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the course of more than a decade, Portland, OR-based quartet Red Fang has established itself to be one of the most talented, hard-working bands in heavy rock. Since first coming into wider recognition with the release of their eponymous Sergeant House Records debut in 2009 — and the viral Dungeons-and-Dragons inspired video for “Prehistoric Dog” that featured the beer-shotgunning band clad in 12-pack armor battling wizards (it’s been viewed over four million times on YouTube) — Red Fang has earned a sizable international fan base with its relentless touring schedule.

The band’s subsequent albums — 2011’s Murder the Mountains, the band’s first for noted metal imprint Relapse Records, and the follow-up effort Whales and Leeches in 2013 — further solidified the quartet’s reputation, though their continued partnership with “Prehistoric Dog” video director Whitey McConnaughy on a run of hilarious clips didn’t hurt. The recordings showed the band refining their compelling mix of sledgehammer riffs and hook-laden tag-team vocals of bassist Aaron Beam and guitarist Bryan Giles (second guitarist David Sullivan and drummer John Sherman round out the band).

Last year, the group convened to record outside of Portland for the first time, traveling to Ventura in Southern California to work with renowned producer Ross Robinson — who has helped track albums for everyone from Korn, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot to At The Drive In, Sepultura and the Cure. The resulting album Only Ghosts came out last month and found Red Fang pushing it’s sound in experimental new directions while still pounding out the band’s signature blend of heavy riffs and indelible melodies.

This weekend, the popular group returns to the greater Bay Area only a few months after it’s first swing through San Francisco to promote the album, sharing the road with Atlanta-based band Big Jesus, who balance out pounding, fuzzed-out guitars with soaring vocal melodies vocals. On Friday at the Goldfield Trading Post in Sacramento, the bands are joined by SF/Sacramento based heavy-hitters Brubaker, an all-star quartet featuring current and former members of Kai Kln, Victims Family, Jello Biafra’s Guantanamo School of Medicine and Walrus. On Saturday, they are joined at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma by Ursa, while on Sunday the bill moves to the Catalyst in Santa Cruz with opening act the Bad Light.

Red Fang with Big Jesus

Friday, March 3, 8 p.m. $15-$18

Goldfield Trading Post

Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m. $19

Mystic Theater

Sunday, March 5, 8 p.m. $16-$18

The Catalyst