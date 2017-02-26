Prolific Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

(CBS SF) – Prolific actor, known for starring in hit movies like Titanic, Aliens and Twister, Bill Paxton died Saturday. He was 61 years old.

According to a statement released by his family on Sunday, the actor passed away due to complications following a surgical procedure.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Based on Dave Eggers’ novel, the film The Circle is Paxton’s last on-screen project, co-starring Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Emma Watson. He also starred in the CBS series Training Day, a reboot of the film version with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Paxton is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and his two children James and Lydia.



Hollywood Mourns The Loss of One of Their Leading Men:

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors.I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago.Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us. pic.twitter.com/hAXR9unvb6 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 26, 2017

Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

If you've never seen One False Move, one of the best modern film noir movies ever! #BillPaxton at his very best. Terrible, terrible loss, — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 26, 2017

Can't believe he's gone. RIP, Bill Paxton.😪😪😪My heart and prayers go out to his family & loved ones. 🙏🙏I'm gonna miss you, buddy! 💔 pic.twitter.com/k5bHKRbrap — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 26, 2017

Just heard the so so sad news about my pal #BillPaxton. So talented, special and the sweetest guy you'd ever want to meet. RIP my friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) February 26, 2017

My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xJESxj6OpX — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip pic.twitter.com/2ULKQJUzI4 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2017

So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family🙏🏻 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 26, 2017

Sad news about Bill Paxton – too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 26, 2017

Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. 😢 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017

The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. 😢 Goodbye Private Hudson. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was a craftsman with the kind of acting range most of us only dream of. I can't believe he's gone. Unacceptable. (3) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. So very good every time. In addition to his iconic roles, he was amazing in Near Dark, A Simple Plan & Edge of Tomorrow. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton — a great actor whom many first noticed in Weird Science pic.twitter.com/uo0Tfd98XB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was always my favorite in TiTanic… And every movie he starred in. So sad to hear the news #RIP — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 26, 2017

