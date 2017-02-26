Prolific Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

(CBS SF) – Prolific actor, known for starring in hit movies like Titanic, Aliens and Twister, Bill Paxton died Saturday. He was 61 years old.
According to a statement released by his family on Sunday, the actor passed away due to complications following a surgical procedure.
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
Based on Dave Eggers’ novel, the film The Circle is Paxton’s last on-screen project, co-starring Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Emma Watson. He also starred in the CBS series Training Day, a reboot of the film version with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.
Paxton is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and his two children James and Lydia.
