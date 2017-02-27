31 Displaced By Fire At Hayward Apartment Building

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A fire displaced 31 people from a three-floor apartment building in Hayward early Monday morning, a fire department spokesman said.
The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. at the Tiki Garden Apartments on Harder Road, Hayward Fire Capt. Don Nichelson said.
Firefighters responded and rescued eight people from balconies on the third floor of the building where the fire was burning, Nichelson said.
The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later with no injuries reported. PG&E crews shut off gas and electric service to the residents and will return later this morning to determine whether conditions are safe to restore service, according to Nichelson.
A temporary shelter was set up at California State University East Bay for the displaced residents, he said.
