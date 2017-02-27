Antioch Man Identified As Hwy 4 Shooting Victim Killed Saturday

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Antioch man has been identified as the person killed in a highway shooting in his hometown Saturday night, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

The California Highway Patrol responded to eastbound state Highway 4 just west of Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When CHP officers arrived at the Hillcrest Avenue off-ramp, they found a blue Toyota Solara with Braun Harold, 28, inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The family of the victim has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover funeral costs.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 835-5247.

