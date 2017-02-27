ATM Ripped Out Of San Rafael Office Building

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – An ATM machine ripped out of the San Rafael office of Marin Airporter was recovered in Richmond on Monday, authorities said.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, the theft took place around 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the offices located at 1081 Andersen Drive.

The brazen theft was captured on surveillance cameras located both inside and outside of the building.

Officers responded to an alarm at the building and upon arrival found major damage to the main entry. A large pedestrian ramp and metal stairs were ripped away from the building and the main entry doors were damaged.

There was additional damage to furniture in the lobby and an independently owned and operated ATM was missing from the lobby area.

Surveillance video showed a newer model white SUV entered the parking lot and backed up to the front of the building. One suspect exited the passenger side of the vehicle and forced entry to the building.

The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie sweatshirt and blue latex type gloves.

Once inside the building the suspect attached a rope or cable to the ATM then ran back out to the awaiting vehicle. The suspect vehicle drove forward and forcibly pulled the ATM from the building, which caused damage to the building and metal stair and ramp structure.

The vehicle then backed up to the ATM machine and at least one of the suspects loaded the machine into the back of the suspect vehicle.

The associated ATM loss and the value of the structural damage were not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 callers can remain anonymous and translation services are available. Tips can also be made online by using the SRPD Silent Witness tip form available at http://www.srpd.org/tips