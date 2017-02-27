‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Neil Fingleton Dies at 36

(CBS SF) – The 7′ foot actor who played “Mag the Mighty” in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has died. Neil Fingleton was only 36 years old when he passed away on Saturday from heart failure, according to The Tall Persons Club.

“Mag the Mighty” was the giant who kept guard by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night’s Watch.

Fingleton also appeared in the television series “Doctor Who” and films like X-Men: First Class, 47 Ronin and Jupiter Ascending. He also performed stunts in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

His height made him a natural for American basketball where he played for University of North Carolina and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Fingleton went on a quick pro-basketball career here in the U.S. and Europe before the acting bug hit.

In 2007, Guiness World Records recognized Fingleton as Britain’s Tallest Man.



