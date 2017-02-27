6th Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Mendocino Pot Grower

February 27, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Homicide, Jeffrey Settler, Jesse Cole Wells, Mendocino County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a marijuana grower in California’s Mendocino County.

Sheriff’s officials say Jesse Cole Wells was taken into custody Friday in South Lake Tahoe. Investigators say the arrest came after the 33-year-old had been spotted frequenting casinos in the area.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat newspaper reported Sunday that authorities are searching for one more suspect in the November death of 35-year-old Jeffrey Settler.

Detectives believe that seven people hired by Settler to help him trim marijuana plants stole more than 100 pounds of pot and beat and stabbed him to death.

Wells could face charges including homicide and robbery. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

