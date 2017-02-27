Mountain Bikers Seek Access To More Marin County Trails

February 27, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Cyclists, Marin County, Mountain Bike, Trails

KCBS_740

MARIN COUNTY (KCBS) – Mountain bikers in Marin County want more access to trails where they are currently prohibited.

Cycling advocates say riders have complete access in places like Sonoma and Santa Cruz, but not in Marin County. They have organized a group with a goal to get local agencies to free up more trails for biking.

Some environmentalists said it’s not a good idea due to impact on the actual trails and wildlife in the areas.

Mountain bikes are allowed on fire trails, but cyclists said that is only 9 percent of county lands, when they represent 40 percent of open-space visitors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia