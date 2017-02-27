Pierce Admits To Triggering Draymond Green’s Trash Talking Rant

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Los Angeles Clipper veteran Paul Pierce just smiled.
He had been asked on national television about a trash talking rant aimed at him by Golden State star Draymond Green during last week’s Warriors win over the Clippers.
The rant triggered an avalanche of critical tweets aimed at Green.
But now Pierce — one of the league most notorious trash talkers — says he’s the one who started it.
“I couldn’t hear him,” the long-time NBA star said. “This is how it all started. Blake Griffin posted him up, got a foul and I was pretty much like — ‘You can’t guard Blake. He’s gonna give it to you all night. You’re not that good.'”
Green eventually responded to Pierce on the Clipper’s bench – “”Quit Chasing that farewell tour…they don’t love you like that. What you thought you was Kobe?”
The taunting triggered a social media firestorm that began before the final horn.
And Pierce fired back with a taunt of his own on twitter after the game.