NorCal High School Scraps Annual Senior Auction Fundraiser Over Insensitivy Concerns

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A Northern California high school is abandoning an annual fundraising auction to buy a senior for a day after classmates said they consider the practice insensitive and “all-around wrong.”

The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that an African-American senior launched a petition to end the practice, noting February is Black History Month.

Lamari Johnson, a senior at John F. Kennedy High School, said her ancestors fought against slavery and the idea of buying a human is wrong.

The event raises money for the school’s senior ball. It was held Feb. 9.

The fundraiser allows students to pay for a senior to carry a backpack all day or do other chores.

Principal David Van Natten said he decided last week to end the tradition after hearing concerns from Johnson and others.

