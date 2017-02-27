Serena Williams Plays Tennis At San Francisco’s Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Serena Williams put down her little dog, laced up her furry boots and borrowed a racket to play a little tennis with strangers at San Francisco’s Dolores Park this weekend.

Williams, one of the most accomplished tennis players in the world, happened to be walking by Dolores Park when she decided to hit around with two men who had just finished up a match.

The incident is captured on Snapchat and shows Williams at first just watching the men’s match from outside the courts. But then she decides she wants to play.

She approaches the two men, who appear to be completely shocked. They offer her a racket and Williams puts down the little dog she’s holding and tightens her boots before taking to the court.

Williams recently got engaged to San Francisco-based Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Women’s Tennis Association ranks Williams No. 1 in the world.