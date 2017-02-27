Suspect Arrested In Petaluma Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab Burglary

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man early Monday morning after he allegedly broke the window of a Petaluma jewelry store during a burglary, according to police.

At 3:59 a.m., officers responded to Gold Rush Jewelers, located at 385 S. McDowell Blvd., on a report of a man breaking the window of the store, police said.

Witnesses told police that after the suspect broke the window, he then fled on foot toward Maria Drive.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the store window had been shattered. While searching for the suspect, officers located a man in the area matching the description given by witnesses. Officers identified him as Petaluma resident Justin Vandaveer, police said.

Officers found Vandaveer to be in possession of stolen property. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property, as well as violating his probation, according to police.

Vandaveer was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, police said.

