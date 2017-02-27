Three Teens Injured In Napa River Crash

NAPA (CBS SF) – Three Napa teenagers suffered minor injuries over the weekend when their car crashed through a barrier and plunged into the Napa River, authorities said.

According to Napa Police, a 15-year-old girl was driving her parents’ car at a high rate of speed when it ran through a dead-end barrier around 1 a.m. Sunday at the end of Riverpark Blvd.

Two friends – a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy – were also in the car.

Authorities said the three suffered minor injuries when they escaped through a shattered window and were able to swim to shore.

They did not require hospitalization.

Police were notified of the crash until about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers at low tide were able to locate parts of the vehicle and narrow down where the car entered the river.

The vehicle was found about 40 feet from shore in about 20 feet of water.

Investigators said no charges have been filed as of yet since the incident remains under investigation.