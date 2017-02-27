Trader Joe’s Recalls Three Types Of Apple Sauce

February 27, 2017 2:38 PM
apple sauce, Glass, Recall, Trader Joe's

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Trader Joe’s is voluntarily pulling some of its popular apple sauces from store shelves due to “the potential presence of glass pieces in the product.”

The store is voluntarily recalling:

  • Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with barcode number 00015905 and all best-before dates through Aug. 8, 2018.
  • Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00194877 and all best-before dates through Oct. 6, 2018.
  • Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359 and all best-before dates through Dec. 16, 2018.

“All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed,” the company said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Customers are urged to discard the product immediately. They can also return jars to any Trader Joe’s store for a refund.

Customers with questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 during business hours 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday or send an email.

