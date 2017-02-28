Amazon Cloud Storage Failure Causes Widespread Website, App Outages

(CBS / AP) – Amazon’s cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services is experiencing problems in its eastern U.S. region, causing widespread problems for websites and apps.

Amazon’s service site states that its customers are experiencing “increased error rates” and notes that it is working on the problem. Affected sites including Trello, Scribd and IFTTT appear to be down.

The Associated Press’ own photos, webfeeds and other online services are affected, prompting the AP to use its Facebook page to post content.

Amazon provides cloud computing services to hundreds of thousands of companies across a wide variety of areas.

The Seattle company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

