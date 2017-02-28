Amazon Cloud Storage Failure Causes Widespread Website, App Outages

(CBS / AP) – Amazon’s cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services is experiencing problems in its eastern U.S. region, causing widespread problems for websites and apps.

Amazon’s service site states that its customers are experiencing “increased error rates” and notes that it is working on the problem. Affected sites including Trello, Scribd and IFTTT appear to be down.

Our site is currently down due to the AWS issue. We're sorry for the inconvenience! Get updates here: https://t.co/07S0lvjf6m pic.twitter.com/r3KCn4kMMO — IFTTT (@IFTTT) February 28, 2017

Hi all, some Adobe services are down due to the AWS outage: https://t.co/U2qtybaT8J Here's a puppy stampede to take your mind off of it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Glv6Anavje — Adobe Customer Care (@AdobeCare) February 28, 2017

The Associated Press’ own photos, webfeeds and other online services are affected, prompting the AP to use its Facebook page to post content.

Amazon provides cloud computing services to hundreds of thousands of companies across a wide variety of areas.

The Seattle company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.