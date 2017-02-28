Cavaliers To Sign Andrew Bogut

(AP/CBS SF) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding a former Warrior for the stretch run. Veteran center Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cavaliers.

Bogut’s agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers. Bauman anticipates that Bogut will join the defending NBA champions by this weekend.

Bogut was traded at the deadline from Dallas to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks. He and the 76ers agreed to part ways so Bogut could join a contender, and he had several teams lining up to add the defensive-minded center.

Bauman says the decision was “a lot harder than Bogut anticipated.” Bogut has already informed Cleveland, Boston, San Antonio and Houston of his decision.

Just got a text from Bogut. Asked him, why Cleveland? Answer: “I heard it’s beautiful this time of year." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 1, 2017

The Warriors traded Bogut to Dallas last summer in order to create the cap space necessary to sign Kevin Durant. He has played in only 26 games this season due to injuries.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.