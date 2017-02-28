Colorectal Cancer Cases Surge Among Younger Adults

February 28, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Colon Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Generation X, Millennials

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – While cases of colorectal cancer are declining in older adults, a dramatic surge in cases is occurring among Millennials and Generation Xers.

“It’s shocking when you hear about the numbers of people in their 20s and 30s who are being diagnosed,” said Dr. Rebecca Siegel, an epidemiologist with the American Cancer Society and the lead author of this new report.

Siegel said the timing of this colorectal cancer trend parallels that of the obesity trend in the U.S.

“Some of the behaviors that are thought to drive the obesity epidemic, like a more sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary patterns, are also independent risk factors for colorectal cancer,” Siegel told KCBS.

Part of the rise can be attributed to more and better screening, but that tends to apply to people in their 40s.

“The largest increase we see is people in their 20s and 30s, who are least likely to be screened,” Siegel said.

Siegel believes primary care doctors need to be more sensitive to this trend and be on the lookout for red flags. A later diagnosis typically results in a poorer prognosis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia