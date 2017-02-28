Driver Plows Car Into Cafe In San Francisco’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco said there were no injuries Tuesday afternoon when a driver slammed his car into the front of a cafe on Clement Street.
The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said. The black four-door sedan drove into the front door of My Favorite Cafe at 2110 Clement near 22nd Avenue in the city’s Richmond District.
Police arrived on the scene a short time later and questioned the driver.
According to online reports, the restaurant may have been closed for renovations. Police did not say why the driver lost control of the vehicle.