Fog Wearing Away At Golden Gate Bridge Paint

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area’s wet winter is spoiling the beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to officials.
All the fog has been wearing away the paint on the art deco plates that cover the horizontal struts on the towers.
While the north tower gets a shield of sorts from the Marin Headlands, the San Francisco side is at the mercy of the elements.
There are plans in the works to retouch the paint on the plates.
The Golden Gate Bridge District plans to start work on the facade next year, including various repairs and a fresh coat of paint.