WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress

Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Knee Injury

February 28, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA

WASHINGTON (AP/CBS SF) — Kevin Durant’s latest return home did not go well and did not last long: He hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors’ game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night.

Durant, who grew up in the D.C. area, will have an MRI exam, the Warriors said on Twitter.

On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and landed on Durant’s left leg.

Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before limping off toward the locker room when Golden State called timeout. Washington led by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, which ended with the host ahead 40-26.

Durant leads the Warriors in scoring (25.8 ppg.) and rebounding (8.4 rpg.) He played every game this season until being sidelined last Friday against the Nets with a left hand injury.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia