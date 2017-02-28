Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Knee Injury

WASHINGTON (AP/CBS SF) — Kevin Durant’s latest return home did not go well and did not last long: He hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors’ game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night.

Durant, who grew up in the D.C. area, will have an MRI exam, the Warriors said on Twitter.

On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and landed on Durant’s left leg.

Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before limping off toward the locker room when Golden State called timeout. Washington led by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, which ended with the host ahead 40-26.

Here's the play that Pachulia fell back into Durant's left knee pic.twitter.com/1E7eOULNnc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2017

Kevin Durant heading back to the locker room, holding left knee pic.twitter.com/l6zsUxY5Ky — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2017

Durant leads the Warriors in scoring (25.8 ppg.) and rebounding (8.4 rpg.) He played every game this season until being sidelined last Friday against the Nets with a left hand injury.

