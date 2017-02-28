NY Giraffe To Give Birth On YouTube With 1 Million Followers

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress

February 28, 2017 5:17 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a million people have viewed a YouTube live stream of a pregnant giraffe awaiting the birth of a baby at an upstate New York animal park.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says the mother, called April, could give birth any time.

A YouTube webcam has been set up so people can watch the action.

It’s not the 15-year-old mother giraffe’s first pregnancy. But now, April has become a long-legged, spotted celebrity at the interactive, educational park featuring hundreds of animals — from wolves and zebras to pot-bellied pigs.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day.

Once the newborn appears, the park will hold an online naming competition.

