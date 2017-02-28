Redwood City Man Pleads No Contest To Molesting 2 Girls Over Several Years

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Redwood City man pleaded no contest on Monday to three felonies for molesting two young girls over the course of several years, San Mateo County prosecutors said today.

Juan Manuel Moreno, 40, was set to go to jury trial but instead ntered the no contest pleas to forcible lewd acts on a child, continuous exual molestation of a child and child molestation on the condition of 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a term of 19 years in prison but the court ffered the 16-year sentence. Moreno is set to return to court on April 11 for sentencing.

Prosecutors said Moreno molested a girl over five years, starting when she was 12 years old, including improper touching, licking and rubbing. The girl reported the abuse to her mother, who called police.

A week before Moreno was scheduled to go to trial in February 2016, another girl came forward and said that Moreno had molested her over several years as well, prosecutors said.

Moreno remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

