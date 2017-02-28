3 Reasons Why Running A Business In San Francisco Is Unlike Running A Business Anywhere Else



Usually, when people think of tech companies the first major city that comes to mind is San Francisco — think Uber, Twitter, and Square. While San Francisco has a notable standing within the tech industry, many business owners outside of technology are flocking to the bay area for other reasons.



San Francisco is a talent-hub

San Francisco is crawling with talent, from startups to long-standing companies. According to Kelly Wanser, the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Stateless Networks, San Francisco is a “major center of talent in technology, engineering, and business innovation.” Wanser told Entrepreneur, “San Francisco is unique in that startups are central to the culture and business climate of the city. Everywhere you go, there are startup founders, investors and employees talking shop and people, services and events to help startups grow and thrive.”



San Francisco is more livable

According to Ryan Donovan, the vice president of corporate communications at San Francisco-based Practice Fusion, San Francisco is more “livable.” Donovan told Entrepreneur, “It’s easy to get around, the weather is perfect and there’s so much that’s near us. Wine country, Tahoe, Mendocino, Monterey, the list goes on and on, all within minutes or a few hours. It’s also a great talent market, particularly for technology expertise.” Earlier this year, a survey conducted by WalletHub found that homeowners in the San Francisco metro area are the happiest in the United States, with more than eight in 10 locals calling the region the best place in the country to live. In addition, San Francisco ranked third in the United States for the highest percentage of adults in excellent or very good health.



San Francisco is accepting

Unlike the negative attitudes about failure in New York City, people within the San Francisco Bay realize that it’s okay to fail. “There is the notion that failure is OK in the San Francisco Bay Area. In other areas, it is shameful to fail,” Chris Haroun, a partner at San Francisco-based Artis Ventures told Entrepreneur. “The thing is, sometimes you need to fail in order to be successful in the long run.”

This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for CBS Small Business Pulse.

